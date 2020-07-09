New Haven police investigating shooting, gunshot victim taken to hospital

The 24-year-old gunshot victim is expected to be okay.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the shoulder Sunday night.

New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff told FOX61 officers responded to multiple calls of a person shot in the area of Shepard Street at Read Street in the Newhallville neighborhood around 7:41 p.m.

A 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the hospital. Officers are still on scene to canvass the area.

New Haven Police are investigating if Friday's shooting on Shepard Street in which an 18-year-old man was shot in the hand is related to this incident.