Man shot and killed inside Farmington home, suspect arrested

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been charged with murder.

FARMINGTON, Conn — A 32-year-old man is dead after a late-night shooting Wednesday, Farmington police said.

Officers received a 911 call just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night from a single-family home on Sunset Terrance in Unionville. The caller told police that a shooting had just occurred.

When Farmington police officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man lying in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect – believed to be a 24-year-old male – was no longer at the house and was believed to have fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to St. Francis Hospital and died just after midnight from his injuries.

Police said a woman and two children - ages 6 and 10 - were inside the house at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

A Farmington police officer located the suspect driving the victim’s vehicle east on Route 4 around 12:05 a.m. The car entered Interstate 84 westbound, where the police officer was able to stop the vehicle.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. He has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $1 million bond. The suspect will face a judge on Thursday.

According to police, the victim and suspect lived together. They said detectives are working to notify family members and will not release their identities at this time.

