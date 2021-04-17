Man shot multiple times in Meriden

Police say the shooting happened Friday afternoon.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police are investigating who shot a man 'several' times on Friday afternoon.

Police say that around 4:30 p.m., they received several calls of shots fired in the area of Lewis Avenue and Springdale Avenue. While officers were canvassing the area, Midstate Medical Center reported that a victim with several gunshot wounds had just arrived there.

Police confirmed that the two calls were related to one another. A crime scene was located at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Springdale Avenue. The male victim was transported to Hartford Hospital for further treatment. Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.