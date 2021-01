Anyone who may have seen the incident or who has surveillance video is asked to call police at 860-872-9126.

VERNON, Conn — Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation of a shooting behind the American Eagle Federal Union on Route 30.

Officers responded to the Shell gas station at Route 30 and Merline Road at 11:38 p.m. Thursday. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshots and was taken to the hospital. Police say the man's wounds appear to be non-life-threatening.