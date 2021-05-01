Man shot in Meriden; police ask public to check security cameras.

The unidentified man was shot in the leg on Saturday morning.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden Police are investigating the Saturday morning shooting of a man on South Colony Street.

Police say at 9:50 a.m., they received numerous calls of shots fired in the area of South Colony and Cooper Street, with reports that a male had been shot. Arriving officers saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed; they were able to stop it and discovered that the victim of the shooting was in the car and being transported to the hospital. Emergency services responded, began treating the victim, and transported him to an area hospital. Police say he had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police located a crime scene on S. Colony St. and Cooper St. The investigation is ongoing and the police are asking residents in that area who may have home surveillance systems to please check their cameras around the time of the incident for any information that may assist in this investigation. The lead detective is Det. Visconti (203) 630-6252. All calls will remain anonymous.