22-year-old man recovering after shot at Plainville apartment complex

Police say the man was shot in his arm and leg while sitting in his car in the parking lot of Hamlin View Terrace Apartments.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — A 22-year-old man underwent surgery Monday for gunshot wounds he received while sitting in his car at a Plainville apartment complex, officials said.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 10:30 a.m. to Hamlin View Terrace Apartments on Woodford Avenue. They found the man had been shot twice - in his leg and arm.

He was taken to New Britain Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery, police said.

The man left his vehicle after being shot to seek help from those nearby.

Quinton Johansen called 911 and helped the man until the police arrived. He said the victim was holding his arm and leg, both bleeding.

"Took a bit of doing and convincing to get him to actually sit down on the floor because running around like he was doing was just going to make him bleed worse," he said. "I think briefly some minor concern happened that, 'Oh what if somebody’s still around?' but then I just kicked into this guy needs help."

Johansen said he heard the gunshots and thought it was fireworks at first. He then heard screaming.

Police Chief Chris Vanghele said officers canvassed the complex, which is located next to Hamlin Pond, for information and to make sure the suspect or suspects were not still on the scene.

At this time, they are still working to identify how many people were responsible. It's believed they fled the scene in a newer black luxury SUV, possibly an Audi or Mercedes.

Police believe those responsible were wearing dark clothing, possibly a black hoodie.

Plainville High School and Linden Street Elementary School were both placed on lockdown for an hour out of caution.

"This is actually a very rare occurrence to have a shooting like this. It is a small town. Only 17,000 residents but unfortunately in this day and age you can’t discount this from happening at any town in America," the chief said.

Police believe the incident was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call Plainville police at (860) 747-1616.

