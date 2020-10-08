Man stabbed to death in Waterbury

Police say the 23-year-old arrived at the local hospital by a private car and later died of his injuries.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing from early Saturday morning.

On August 8, Shawn Delacruz walked into Waterbury Hospital suffering from a knife wound to the chest. The 23-year-old was dropped off at the hospital by a private car.

Officers were called to the hospital to investigate. It was determined by police Delacruz was driving on Sperry Street and almost was involved in a car crash with a car driving on Johnson Street. There were three other people in the car with Delacruz.

The other car, described as a possible light-colored four-door car, continued to drive westbound and stopped in the area of Willow Street. Delacruz followed the car and stopped behind it.

The driver of the other car and Delacruz both got out of their cars. An argument ensued and Delacruz was stabbed in the chest with a knife. The suspected man then got back into his car and drove away. Police say the man was described as a Hispanic man wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, who is about six feet tall and a stocky build.

Delacruz later died due to his injuries. The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as stab wound to the torso.