Man stabbed, woman injured at Newington motel: police

The male suspect allegedly threw an object and it hit the woman in the head.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A man was stabbed and a woman was hit in the head early Monday morning at a Newington motel, police said.

Officers were called to the Hi View Motel on the Berlin Turnpike shortly after 3 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds and a female with a head injury in one of the motel rooms.

According to the victims, a man forced his way into the room and confronted the two people inside. The male suspect allegedly threw an object at the female, which struck her head and caused an injury.

The suspect then stabbed the male victim multiple times before fleeing on foot.

Police said both victims know the suspect. First aid was administered to both victims before they were taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Officers attempted to track the suspect with the assistance of a Middletown K9 unit but the suspect wasn’t located.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

