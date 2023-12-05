Brother of man who suffered serious injuries after being assaulted and run over speaks out

New Haven police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect's vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in New Haven are asking for the public's health in a case from April, where a man was assaulted and then run over by a silver car.

New Haven police said at 1:18 pm on April 11, the New Haven Fire Department and A.M.R. went to the area of 85 Laura Street for a medical call. They found a male victim who had been "intentionally assaulted and run over by a silver motor vehicle." The victim was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

"This was intentionally done and it was a vicious act," said Thomas Corso, the victim's brother.

He is seeking justice for his brother Anthony.

"He has a traumatic brain injury, his legs were broken in 3 different spots," Thomas said. "This could be anybody’s child, mother, father, brother walking down the street and we need to bring this person to justice," he said.

One month later, Anthony remains in the hospital. The extent of his injuries is still unknown.

"He was on life support for eight days, he’s coming and going. He understands a little bit. We don’t know how far the brain injury is. He has a trach in it’s very hard for him to communicate," Thomas said.

Thomas said his brother was walking his dogs at the time of the incident. He was homeless so part of the family’s road to recovery involves finding the dogs a new home.

"He’s gonna need long-term rehab, there’s no way he’s gonna be able to live in a van no more, there’s no way he’s gonna be able to take care of dogs no more," Thomas said. "He literally took care of the dogs better than he took care of himself," he said.

The dogs are now being cared for by the New Haven Animal Shelter.

With Anthony’s future unknown, his family wants at least one thing to be certain, that whoever did this is found.

"This car is in that vicinity and we will get this car," Thomas said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page that can be found here.

New Haven police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect's vehicle. On Thursday night, they released photos of the car, described as a silver Infiniti. The vehicle was last seen fleeing Laura Street onto Forbes Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.