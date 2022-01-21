x
Crime

Police arrest Meriden man suspected of burglary at a Southington gas station

Police said the man's description is similar to the suspect wanted in a string of burglaries in neighboring towns.
Credit: FOX61
Southington Police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Meriden man was arrested Thursday in connection to the burglary of a Sunoco Gas Station in Southington.

Edgardo Colon-Rosa, 31, of Meriden, was served an arrest warrant after being charged with 1st degree larceny in the 4th degree for his alleged involvement in the incident last year.

The burglary took place in October 2021. Police said Colon-Rosa went into the gas station and after engaging with the store clerk in conversation, he allegedly pulled out a knife at the employee.

Police said Colon-Rosa allegedly demanded money before taking cash himself from the register. He left the store with an estimated amount of $800 - $900.

His description from the witness seemed to be similar to other burglaries that occurred in neighboring towns, police said.

Colon-Rosa was held on a $350,000 bond.

