A crash, a threat, a chase and another crash in to cruisers: Norwich police describe a wild morning

Police describe a wild scene as the man drove into the parking lot at the station and crashed into several cars

NORWICH, Conn. — A man crashed into a police cruiser, threatened to shoot an officer, engaged them in a chase where he ended up in the parking lot at headquarters and smashed into several vehicles, damaging patrol and personal vehicles alike, police said.

On Tuesday morning at 6:40 a.m. an officer was sitting in his cruiser near Judd Road when Honda Accord driven by Roland Euell, 28, struck the patrol vehicle.

Police said Euell got out and threatened to shoot the officer in the cruiser before he got back in his car and drove away. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.

Police said they found Euell driving in the area of Rockwell Street and attempted to stop him, but he took off. Euell drove to the Norwich Police Department and entered the rear parking area, striking several personal and department-owned vehicles.

Police said at that point, the Accord was no longer able to drive, and Euell was taken into custody. No firearm was located.

Euell was charged with Assault 2nd with a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, Assault of a Public Safety Officer, Threatening 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Reckless Endangerment.

Euell is being held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on February 10.

