Police have identified Andrew Walls, 26, as the suspect believed to be the man striking the woman in the video.

AKRON, Ohio — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the man believed to be shown in violent video of what's being being called a racially motivated attack in Akron.

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, shows a man calling a woman a racial slur before punching her in the face.

Police believe the man in the video is Andrew Walls, 26, and have charged him with both assault, and using weapons while intoxicated.



The victim, 23-year-old Cameron Morgan, went to the hospital with a busted lip and a concussion.

Morgan tells 3News that she was out with friends on Saturday night in Highland Square when she came across a man who was calling people the N-word.

She says she tried to get him to stop, but then he sucker-punched her.

Captain David Laughlin with the Akron Police Department tells 3News that police were in the area where Morgan was assaulted but did not witness the incident.

"Just after midnight on February 27, Akron Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Market St. for a fight with injuries," Laughlin said on Sunday.

"Officers arrived on scene shortly after receiving the call and they could not locate an active fight at that time. They spoke with several people who were outside, and two males reported they were jumped by a bunch of people. They said the individuals who assaulted them fled the area right after the incident. They refused medical attention and did not want to file a report.

"This afternoon, a 23-year-old female called Akron Police and informed the responding officer that she was assaulted by a male in the 800 block of W. Market St. during the previously reported fight. She showed officers a video that revealed evidence of the assault."

Police are still investigating if there should be additional charges added, like racial intimidation.

3News spoke to the father of Walls tonight, and he declined to comment.