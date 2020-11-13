Colorado man wanted by FBI in connection with string of bank robberies CT, PA

The FBI says the Colorado native is thought to be involved in at least six New Jersey bank robberies as well as a suspect in CT and PA bank robberies.

CONNECTICUT, USA — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man believed to be in connection with several bank robberies across the northeastern part of the United States.

The FBI says Tyler James O'Toole is thought to have committed at least six bank robberies in New Jersey at the beginning of September 2020. He is also a suspect in over a dozen other robberies in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for O'Toole,23, on November 4. The FBI added O'Toole is also wanted for his alleged involvement in a bank robbery in Glenview, Illinois.

The suspect was last known to live in Cleveland and he may be in the area of Southern New Jersey or Eastern Pennsylvania.

O'Toole is 5'7", 140lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has slight facial scarring and facial hair.