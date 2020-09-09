Man wanted for questioning by police in connection with Meriden homicide

Police say they are looking for 33-year-old Trevor Outlaw in connection to a June homicide. Police say Outlaw should be considered "armed and dangerous."

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police are looking for 33-year-old Trevor Outlaw for questions regarding a homicide that took place in June and are asking the public for its help.

Officers found 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez lying in the entryway of the Comfort Inn located at 900 East Main Street on June 21. He had been shot in the chest, and, despite all efforts from responders, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Outlaw goes by several aliases such as, "Wolf, Wolfie, and F1." He has seven outstanding warrant for his failure to appear in court on numerous charges like, assault in the second degree and operating a drug factory.

Police arrested 39-year-old Cheenisa Rivera in connection to the homicide Wednesday night and charged her with hindering prosecution.

Outlaw is 6'2", about 250-300lbs, had long dreadlocks, and a tattoo of two hearts under his left eye. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They are asking the public not to approach him.