Manchester man faces multiple charges related to several car burglaries

Police had received multiple reports from people in the neighborhood that their vehicles had been entered overnight.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police are reminding residents to not keep their keys in their car, or keep their car unlocked following an arrest related to several thefts from cars.

Police said 24-year-old Lamar Easmon faces multiple charges in connection to the thefts.

Police said on August 4, they were called to the area of Kenney Street and Hackmatack Road, near exit 2 off I-384 east, between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Police had received multiple reports of a man entering unlocked vehicles in the area.

One of the victims was able to provide a description of the man, and officers were able to find Easmon just before 5 a.m., riding a bicycle on Charter Oak Street.

Police said Easmon had tried to evade arrest and an north from Charter Oak Street to nearby Wells Street. Easmon was trying to remain hidden in a patch of bushes and small trees in the area of 44 Wells Street, according to police, but was found but officers.

Easmon was was arrested, and officers reportedly found a sock full of change, a pair of black surgical gloves and a blue face-covering that Easmon had dropped as he ran from officers.

Easmon was initially charged with:

Burglary in the 3rd Degree (7 Counts)

Criminal Attempt / Burglary in the 3rd Degree (2 Counts)

Larceny in the 6th Degree (4 Counts)

Criminal Attempt / Larceny in the 6th Degree (5 Counts)

Interfering with Police

Later in the morning, other victims had reported their vehicles were entered overnight. Police said based on further investigation, Easmon was additionally charged with:

Burglary in the 3rd Degree (6 Counts)

Criminal Attempt / Burglary in the 3rd Degree Larceny in the 6th Degree (4 Counts)

Criminal Attempt / Larceny in the 6th Degree (3 Counts)

Easmon was held on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on September 23.

Manchester said they encourage the public to secure their vehicles at all times, making sure the doors are locked, the keys are not left inside, and any valuables are removed from the vehicle.