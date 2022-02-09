Manchester man faces judge after allegedly shooting teen, hitting another with car

Jamie Garcia, 44, of Manchester faced a judge Friday for allegedly shooting a teen Thursday night and running over another with his car.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of shooting a teen and running over another with his car Thursday night faced a judge Friday morning.

Jamie Garcia, 44, of Manchester faced a long list of charges, including assault in the first degree.

Garcia walked out of the courthouse after posting his $1 million bond Friday afternoon. He kept his head down as he walked and did not answer any questions.

According to police, around 9 p.m. Thursday, Garcia allegedly shot a 15-year-old in his upper right arm on McKee and Dougherty streets, who was brought to a hospital and is in stable condition.

When officers were investigating the shooting, they then received reports of Garcia allegedly running over a 17-year-old, also on McKee Street.

Further investigation revealed the teens and several other of their friends were walking on Dougherty Street when Garcia allegedly brought out his gun.

The teens ran away from Garcia who then allegedly fired several shots in their direction. Garcia later got in a car, drove toward the teens, and ultimately hit the 17-year-old.

The teens were running around the neighborhood playing a game of tag, when all of a sudden, Garcia shouted "get out of here!" and then turned violent, according to the lengthy 45-page arrest warrant.

The grandmother of one of the teens said the group was attending a birthday party.

"Apparently they were playing manhunt or whatever game that was running around the neighborhood," said Cindy Edwards of Manchester.

During the hearing, Garcia's attorney said his home was being burglarized by the home.

"The man has been working at the same job for 30 years at the automotive shop in Hartford. He’s a very responsible homeowner, very responsible father, very responsible citizen. I’ve known him indirectly for many many years," said William Gerace, attorney of Garcia.

Gerace said there was Ring video that shows the eight teens allegedly running away from Garcia's home, but Gerace was not able to comment further and did not release the video.

Edwards, however, said she does not buy any of it.

"I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it," added Edwards.

Garcia is facing a slew of charges including assault, risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit and evading responsibility.

Neighbors on McKee Street told FOX61 the police blocked off the street for hours.

"I see all of the police officers blocked here to there and I asked the police officer can I come here to my house and he was telling me no no no, it’s going to be taking seven hours," said Joy Gomes of Manchester.

"All over the street were police cars. The other side, this side, other side," said Swapon Gomes of Manchester.

Garcia is due back in Hartford Superior Court next week.

