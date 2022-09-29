Suspect arrested in connection to Manchester gas station shooting: Police

19-year-old Paul Davis was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest for his actions in the February shooting.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — *The video above is from the February incident*

A Hartford man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in an attempted robbery and shooting at a Mobil gas station in Manchester in late February.

During the attempted robbery, police said a 54-year-old male victim and target of the attempted robbery, sustained a gunshot wound to the hip. After extensive investigation, they were able to develop the identity of the suspect, police said.

The 19-year-old Paul Davis was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest for his actions in the shooting, police said.

Davis was charged with Assault in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Criminal Attempt at Robbery in the First Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in the Second Degree and Criminal Use of a Firearm.

Davis is being held on a $750,000 bond and will appear in Manchester Superior Court on Friday.

