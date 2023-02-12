3 arrested at Manchester hookah lounge after fight breaks out: Police

Police said that four people involved entered a car and one of the occupants displayed a firearm as it was fleeing the area.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Three men were arrested and two firearms were seized Sunday morning after multiple officers were dispatched to Empire Hookah Lounge on reports of a disturbance inside.

Police responded to the area of 397 Broad Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of an active fight.

Police said that before they arrived, they received information that four people involved entered a car and one of the occupants displayed a firearm as it was fleeing the area. The first officer on the scene located the car and initiated a traffic stop.

Richard Ortiz, 23, and Wesley Vazquez-Santana, 31, both from Meriden, were found to be illegally in possession of a firearm, and the two firearms were recovered. The third occupant, Desmond Davis, 22, was determined to have two active warrants for his arrest. He was later turned over to Newington PD on the warrants.

Ortiz was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, Threatening in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, and other charges. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and will appear in court on Feb. 13.

Vazquez-Santana was charged with breach of peace in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Feb. 13.

