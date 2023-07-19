Manchester man charged for alleged sexual abuse of minor, more victims possible

Manchester police said Galen Cyr's alleged sexual abuse spanned several months.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and with additional victims are possible.

Manchester police said that in May 2023, the Manchester Police Department Child Investigations Unit received information regarding alleged child sex abuse involving repeated incidents of sexual abuse spanning several months. The suspect was identified as Galen J. Cyr, 51, of Manchester, also known as "Charlie" Cyr.

The alleged offenses occurred at Cyr's residence in Manchester. On July 19 a search warrant was served at Cyr’s residence.

Cyr was taken into custody without incident and was charged with the following:

1 count of Commercial Sexual Abuse of a Minor

4 counts of Sexual Assault in the 4th Degree

11 Counts of Risk of Injury and/or Impairing the Morals of a Child

4 counts of Illegal Sexual Contact with a Child

Cyr is currently being held on a court-set $200,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in Manchester on Aug. 15.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected. There is a potential Cyr had additional minor victims; anyone with any information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Kristopher Slate at (860) 645-5543.

