Manchester man charged with child exploitation offenses

Court documents and statements allege Luis Rosado used two Kik Messenger accounts to distribute 83 video files showing the sexual abuse of children.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man was arrested on Thursday and charged with child exploitation offenses.

Luis Rosado, 29, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson in Hartford and was released on a $100,000 bond into home confinement with GPS monitoring.

Documents and statements made in court in April and June of 2022 found that Rosado used two separate Kik Messenger accounts to upload and distribute 83 video files showing the sexual abuse of children, including prepubescent children.

The complaint charges Rosado with the distribution of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Avery said that a criminal complaint is only an allegation and not evidence of guilt.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Connecticut State Police, the Manchester Police Department, and the Connecticut Center for Digital Investigations.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.