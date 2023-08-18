Manchester man sentenced 40 years for physical abuse of 10-month-old

Witness accounts during Robert Nichols's trial depicted his horrific abuse of the 10-month-old boy.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man from Manchester has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for physically abusing a 10-month-old boy and sexual assault of a minor.

Robert Nichols, age 44, has been sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison, execution suspended after 18 years served and 10 years of probation.

A Superior Court jury on June 27, found Nichols guilty of the crimes of Assault in the First Degree, and two counts of Risk of Injury to a Child. On August 16, Nichols was sentenced to 20 years in prison, execution suspended after 10 years served and five years of probation on the assault charge, and to six years in prison on each of the risk of injury charges, to run concurrently. This sentence will run consecutive to a sentence entered in November 2022 on a separate incident.

In November 2022, the defendant received the sentence of 20 years in prison, execution suspended after 8 years served and 10 years of probation. Nichols received this sentence after a jury found him guilty on September 27, 2022, of two counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

According to evidence introduced at the June 2023 trial, in October 2013, Manchester Police were contacted by medical professionals regarding the suspected child abuse of a 10-month-old boy. The victim suffered head trauma and the injuries were determined to be potentially life-threatening. One witness testified she witnessed Nichols wrap the baby in a tight swaddle and slam him to the floor numerous times causing him to strike his head.

The witness stated Nichols also placed the baby in a sink full of ice-cold water causing him to thrash about and strike his head. Nichols was the pastor of the Word of Faith Ministry in East Hartford. He and a number of his followers lived in Nichols’ Manchester home which was owned by the Ministry. Witnesses said Nichols claimed he communicated directly with God and used that claim to control his followers.

Testimony in the September 2022 trial showed the victim, a young boy, had been staying with the Nichols family during the summer of 2010.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.