Manchester mother in court to face charges in the death of her 3-year-old son

“He was soft hearted, quiet, he was a three year old, no three year old deserves it.”

VERNON, Conn. — A Manchester woman was in court Monday to face charges in the death of her 3-year-old son.

The father of that little boy and his family also inside of the courtroom as Alesha Cain, 30, was arraigned.

“He was soft-hearted, quiet, he was a 3-year-old, no 3-year-old deserves it,” said Marangeli Escobar, the boy's grandmother said.

The family has identified that 3-year-old as Bravbion Cruz. They wore his photo and shared memories of him as they exited Rockville Superior Court.

Cruz's mother faced charges in his death.

“Her personality was one to be cautious of with adults at least,” said Escobar.

Police arrested Cain on Friday charging her with the death of her 3-year-old son back in November.

Manchester police received a call on Thanksgiving morning for an unresponsive child at an apartment at 360 Oakland St. Responding officers tried to resuscitate the child, but he did not survive.

Manchester police say the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Court documents reveal that Cain claimed the boy had fallen off the top bunk, and then put him in the shower and re-dressed him before calling 911.

Also coming to light were several text messages she sent before his death.

“The warrant does also outline several text messages in the months leading up to the death," the state prosecutor said in court. "Several text messages and statements from the defendant indicating she couldn’t wait for the victim to be gone, indicating that she needed a break from having to deal with him.”

Cain is facing several charges including manslaughter in the first degree and cruelty to persons.

The boy's family says this was the first step on the road to justice for him.

“It was a secret almost because you kind of want to wait for the investigation to take place to let things be handled by the justice system. You want to reach out to her and ask her why, but you know you can’t. Now that it is said and done, it’s no longer a secret she has to account for what she did,” said Escobar.

Cain’s bond was kept at $650,000 she’s due back in court on June 7th.



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.