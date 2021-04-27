New Hampshire man arrested after barricading himself in Manchester hotel

Police said when they made contact with the New Hampshire man, he stated he had a gun and threatened to shoot officers.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A man from Manchester, New Hampshire is facing several charges after Manchester, Connecticut police said he barricaded himself inside a hotel.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police reportedly attempted to contact 26-year-old Jordan Pappalardo. He had an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire.

Pappalardo was staying at the Courtyard at Marriot on Slater Street, police learned.

According to police, when they made contact with Pappalardo, he stated he had a gun and threatened to shoot officers.

A perimeter was set up and nearby rooms evacuated.

Police said additional support from the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) also responded to the scene and began communication with Pappalardo.

A 20-year-old woman was also in the room, police learned.

CREST negotiators established phone contact with both Pappalardo and the woman.

After around three hours of negotiations, Pappalardo surrendered willingly, according to police.

Pappalardo was charged with:

Breach of Peace 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree

Threatening 2nd Degree (2 counts)

Interfering with Police Fugitive from Justice

Pappalardo is currently being held on a total $400,000 bond.

