Manchester PD arrests 3 juveniles in connection to vehicle thefts

The group fled after hitting a cruiser and was arrested in Hartford

Manchester Police arrested three juveniles Tuesday after they were discovered at a Buckland Hills apartment complex and fled the scene hitting a cruiser.

Police said they were called to the Pavilions Apartments at 4:30 am after a resident observed a white Kia with four people inside checking cars in the parking lot at 345 Buckland Hills Drive.

Police arrived in the area and found the Kia. Officials said the driver of the car drove at a cruiser sideswiped it, then drove over a grassy area to flee the apartment complex heading to I-84.

Police put out a bulletin for the Kia and it was determined the vehicle was reported stolen in Bloomfield and involved in vehicle burglaries Monday morning in Windsor.

The Kia and another stolen vehicle where located in Hartford and two female juveniles and one male were taken into custody in connection to the Windsor incidents.