Manchester police arrest suspect in at least 25 catalytic converter thefts

Police say the vehicle used was involved in thefts in 5 other towns

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester Police, in coordination with other departments, have arrested a suspect in two thefts of multiple catalytic converters from a local dealer.

Joanberto Rivera, 22, of New Britain turned himself into Manchester Police on Monday. He was charged with Larceny 1st Degree (2 Counts); Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st Degree (2 Counts); Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (2 Counts); Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with a Motor Vehicle (2 Counts); and Possession of Burglary Tools. Rivera was released on a $75,000 bond. He has other pending cases with bonds that total $750,000.

Police said on January 13, they were called to Lynch Toyota, 179 Tolland Turnpike, for a report of multiple catalytic converter thefts that occurred overnight. Police said the catalytic converters had been stolen from 15 vehicles. The estimated total value of damage to these vehicles was approximately $36,000.

Two weeks later, officers were called again to Lynch Toyota for a report of a theft of additional catalytic converters. Nine additional vehicles had been damaged and were missing catalytic converters. The estimated total value of damage to the vehicles involved was approximately $21,000.

Police determined the vehicle used by the suspects in both incidents at Lynch Toyota matched the description of a vehicle involved in catalytic converter thefts in East Hartford, Farmington, Southington, Bristol, and Vernon over the period of December 2021 through January 2022.

Police identified Rivera from surveillance footage from the dealer.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.