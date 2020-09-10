Manchester PD search for suspect wanted in connection to several car burglaries

The suspect hit a police cruiser as they drove away from the scene

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Manchester police are looking for a suspect they believe has been involved in several car break-ins.

The suspect, as shown in the video provided by the department, struck an officer's cruiser as they fled the scene.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of 190 Pine Street on the report of a car burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, the suspect was found in the parking lot. The suspect then reportedly hurried into a red Honda and drove off before police could apprehend them, striking the police cruiser.

The car at this time has not been found.

Police describe the car as a red Honda Accord body-style consistent with the years 2003-2007. The car has a rear spoiler, yellow air freshener, and the front place is believed to be a chrome decorative plate with a Honda logo.

Police said there may be damage on the rear passenger side quarter panel and it may look like black paint.

Manchester police said they believe the suspect is tied to other burglaries to motor vehicles in the area.