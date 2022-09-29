Manchester police officer caught in drug sting

The police officer is now facing charges with the target of operation, a suspected drug dealer.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester police officer was caught in a drug sting in Manchester on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The police officer is now facing charges with the target of the operation, a suspected drug dealer, police said.

Judicial records show that Lakeisha Murphy, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. She posted a $20,000 bond and is due in court on October 25.

"Lakeisha Murphy has been placed on paid administrative leave, she is not authorized to represent the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and is not authorized to access or utilize any law enforcement computer database(s). This paid administrative leave is pending the outcome of the Manchester PD investigation and a CSP Internal Affairs investigation," State police said in a statement.

State police said Lakeisha has been a dispatcher since 2013. She was assigned as a dispatcher at the Message Center at the CSP Middletown headquarters.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force was tracking a suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl dealer, Ryan Thompson, 29. Officer Murphy was a passenger in a car with Thompson when task force officers approached it during a delivery Tuesday, according to the Manchester Police Department spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea.

The task force seized about one gram of crack and a handgun registered to Murphy, which was located on the passenger side front floorboard of the car, according to records.

Police confiscated the gun and informed the state firearms licensing unit about the sting, authorities said.

When Thompson was arrested, he was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet, according to police.

Thompson was charged with possession of a controlled substance and the sale of narcotics for the sting. He was still in custody Thursday after failing to post a $100,000 bond. Thompson was also served two additional warrants with the same two charges, each with an additional $75,000 bond. He is due in court on November 2 in all three cases, according to judicial system records.

Thompson is also due in court that day to face a breach of peace charge related to a Manchester arrest on June 3, according to records. He posted $1,000 bail in that case.

