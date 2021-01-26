Manchester Police release motor vehicle thefts and burglaries stats for 2020

Police say they are continuing to investigate the crimes in their towns and remind residents not to leave their running car unattended.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Police Department released the crime statistics regarding car thefts and burglaries for 2020 Tuesday on their Facebook page.

For burglaries to a motor vehicle, police received 545 calls for service last year, while receiving 205 calls for service for motor vehicle thefts. Police say they continue to investigate the crimes and telling residents they can prevent this by locking their cars, taking in their keys, and removing belongings from their cars.

Manchester Police have recovered many stolen vehicles within their jurisdiction. In 2020, Police received 169 calls for service for recovered stolen motor vehicles. Residents were also reminded now that Connecticut is experiencing cold weather, to not leave their cars running unattended.

As of the time of this writing, 13 vehicles have been stolen in 2021 and a number of thefts have happened due to cars being left unattended.