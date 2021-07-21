Manchester police report 28 calls for service over two weeks involving car burglaries

The police posted on their Facebook page, a map of where the burglaries in town were taking place.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The Manchester Police Department posted on their Facebook page Wednesday showing car burglaries that happened in town over a two-week span.

Police say from the weeks of July 7 to July 14, officers responded to 28 calls for service regarding burglaries to vehicles. There have been 45 total vehicles impacted by the burglaries.

Earlier this year, police released all the motor vehicle thefts and burglaries for 2020. During that year, police received 169 calls for service for recovered stolen motor vehicles.

Police say they are continuing to find those responsible for the burglaries and are asking anyone who witnessed a burglary in progress to call 911.

Police added there have been instances in the region of people trying to confront the suspects and the suspects showing or using guns.

