Manchester police searching for car jacking suspects

Police looking for 2016 Honda Accord with CT Plate AE81224

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Manchester police are searching for two suspects who threatened a man Monday night and took his car.

Police said around 11:11PM, officers were called for a report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred. A 23 year old male victim, who was sitting in his silver 2016 Honda Accord bearing CT Registration AE81224 parked outside of the DB Mart 653 Center St., was approached by two men.

Police said one of the male suspects began banging on the driver’s side window with a firearm, described as a black handgun. The suspect then told the victim to get out of the car or he would shoot. The victim exited the vehicle, threw his keys, and ran as both suspects retrieved the keys, entered the vehicle and fled.

The victim described the suspects as black males, both wearing dark colored pants and hooded sweatshirts, winter hats, and dark colored masks. The suspect with the firearm was reported to have also been wearing a dark colored vest over the sweatshirt.

Police said the vehicle and suspects remain at-large. Should any member of the public observe or encounter this vehicle, they are asked to immediately call 911.