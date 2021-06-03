Manchester shooting suspect arrested, charged

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A suspect wanted in a Manchester shooting has been arrested, police said.
Corey Jenkins, 32, was wanted in connection to a shooting on February 28th.
Officers responded to a home on Maple Street to find a victim lying on the floor of the residence with a single gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and police had said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
At the time, police had called Jenkins 'armed and dangerous.
Police had said at that time that Jenkins has been in communication with them but officers did not know where he was.
Friday evening, Jenkins was arrested by officers.
He was charged with:
- Assault in the 1st Degree
- Assault of a Pregnant Person in the 1st Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Criminal Use of a Weapon Violation of Protective Order
Jenkins was additionally charged with Violation of Probation pursuant to another outstanding warrant for his arrest. Jenkins is currently being held on a total $300,000 bond.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.