Manchester shooting suspect arrested, charged

At the time of the shooting, police had called Jenkins 'armed and dangerous'.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A suspect wanted in a Manchester shooting has been arrested, police said.

Corey Jenkins, 32, was wanted in connection to a shooting on February 28th.

Officers responded to a home on Maple Street to find a victim lying on the floor of the residence with a single gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and police had said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

At the time, police had called Jenkins 'armed and dangerous.

Police had said at that time that Jenkins has been in communication with them but officers did not know where he was.

Friday evening, Jenkins was arrested by officers.

He was charged with:

Assault in the 1st Degree

Assault of a Pregnant Person in the 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Use of a Weapon Violation of Protective Order

Jenkins was additionally charged with Violation of Probation pursuant to another outstanding warrant for his arrest. Jenkins is currently being held on a total $300,000 bond.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.