Manchester shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, say police

The suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on Maple Street February 28. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-645-5500.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are looking for a 32-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on February 28.

Officers responded to a home on Maple Street to find a victim lying on the floor of the residence with a single gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and police say the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation identified Corey Jenkins as the suspected shooter. He is 145lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Jenkins has been in communication with them but officers do not know where he is and believe he may be trying to leave the state.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered. Police say Jenkins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on where Jenkins might be or any information on the shooting is asked to call the police at 86-645-5500 or Detective Andrew Young at 860-643-3348.

