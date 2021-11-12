Manchester teen charged with murder of girl found in apartment basement back in June

Manchester police said the suspect was arrested Friday and is facing charges of felony murder, strangulation, sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

A 14-year-old from Manchester has been charged with felony murder in connection to the death of a girl found unresponsive in an apartment basement this past summer.

Manchester police the teen suspect was arrested Friday and is facing charges of felony murder, strangulation, sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

On the morning of June 18, police responded to an apartment on Olcott Street for a report of an unresponsive girl.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 13-year-old girl, identified as Zaniya Wright, deceased in the common area of a basement in the apartment complex. Her death was ruled a homicide.

She was reported missing the night before.

The suspect is currently being held at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information comes in.

