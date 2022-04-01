Man already banned from UConn arrested for recent residence hall vandalization

He was previously banned from the Storrs campus, and a court condition of release will be a ban from all UConn campuses

STORRS, Connecticut — A Mansfield man said to be responsible for multiple vandalism and trespassing incidents at UConn Storrs has been arrested for vandalizing a residence hall last month.

On March 3, Daniel Clark, 20, allegedly vandalized Busby Suites, writing racist and homophobic remarks on the walls, pouring cleaning products on the floor and breaking ceiling tiles. It happened when he was visiting a resident, the university said.

Clark was arrested in connection to the bias-related vandalism Thursday and was charged with Intimidation Based on Bigotry or Bias, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

Clark is not affiliated with the university as a student or staff member. He was previously banned from the Storrs campus, and a court condition of release will be a ban from all UConn campuses.

He was also charged Thursday with criminal mischief in connection to causing $9,000 worth of damage to fields at a UConn farm in 2020.

Campus police are familiar with Clark, as he was issued a misdemeanor summons in November 2020 for allegedly spray-painting explicit graffiti, including his nickname "Danny Fast Hands" on a wall near an administrative building. Clark also admitted to spray-painting his nickname over the Black Lives Matter message on the university's Spirit Rock, police said.

Clark faced a weapons charge in December 2020 for having weapons in his car, including under the driver's seat after police stopped him in Downtown Storrs.

