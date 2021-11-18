x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Orange police find owner of car containing 11.5 pounds of marijuana sleeping on school bus

A local school bus company employee called police shortly after 5 a.m. after they arrived for work to find a suspicious car parked in the bus yard, police said.
Credit: Orange Police Dept.
Brendan O'Connor, 55, of Milford, Conn. was found sleeping in a school bus parked in a bus yard on 11/18/21. In his car, Orange police found 11.5 lbs of marijuana.

ORANGE, Conn — A Milford man woke up to police finding him sleeping in a school bus and finding nearly a dozen pounds of marijuana from his car early Thursday morning.

A local school bus company employee called police shortly after 5 a.m. after they arrived for work to find a suspicious car parked in the bus yard, according to Orange police.

RELATED: 3 men arrested, charged with attempting to steal wire from hardware store, payment fraud

Officers found the car owner, Brendan O'Connor, 55, asleep inside one of the school buses. Police took O'Connor into custody.

Police seized his car and found a large bag with marijuana inside it, weighing around 11 and a half pounds, as well as packaging materials, scales, and cash.

RELATED: Pfizer, U.S. ink $5.29B deal over possible COVID-19 treatment

O'Connor is facing charges for operating a drug factory, sale of more than one kilogram of cannabis, and criminal trespass.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and was arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

3 men arrested, charged with attempting to steal wire from hardware store, payment fraud