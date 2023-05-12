Man found buried in Mohegan Park victim of a New York homicide: Police

Police said Martin Wright was last seen in January and his brother was indicted in his homicide in April despite not finding Martin's body.

NORWICH, Conn. — A man found buried in a shallow grave in Norwich has been identified as a homicide victim from a state away, police said.

On May 7, around 4:15 p.m., a person walking through Mohegan Park had noticed something "protruding from the ground," according to police.

The walked believed it could be a person and called Norwich police. When officers got to the park, they found the remains of a man partially buried in a shallow grave. Norwich officials now identified him as 44-year-old Martin Wright.

Police said that since Wright's discovery, investigators had been working with New York City Police Department detectives to help identify Wright.

According to officials, Wright was murdered in New York in January.

A missing person report for Wright went out by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) in February, stating the last known contact with Wright was Jan. 27.

New York detectives initially investigated Wright's murder and indicted Wright's brother in April, despite never finding Wright's body.

Norwich police said the investigation had been handed over to New York investigators to continue with their case.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

