Maryland man arrested in Guilford after bringing child onto railroad tracks

Officers determined the man was attempting to hurt himself and the child; he then fled into a nearby swamp.

GUILFORD, Conn. — A Maryland man is facing charges after he allegedly brought a child onto train tracks in Guilford, in what was an apparent attempt at a murder-suicide.

Amtrak Police, along with Guilford Police and fire units, responded to calls of a man with a child on the tracks Friday night. Officers determined the man was attempting to hurt himself and the child.

As officers approached the tracks, the man ran into a marsh area with the child.

He was taken into custody and later identified as 38-year-old Ari Gejdenson.

Both he and the child were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Gejdenson is facing several charges:

Risk of Injury

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

Interfering with Police

Trespass in the First Degree

Attempted Assault in the First Degree

He’s currently being held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to arraigned in New Haven. Police have not said what relationship, if any, Gejdenson had to the child.

Service on Shoreline East was temporarily halted during the investigation.