Mass. man charged in sexual assault of 13-year-old

ENFIELD, Conn. — A Massachusetts man is facing charges in connection with the assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The Springfield Republican reported on Monday that Miguel Rivera, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, is charged with sexual assault of a person under age 16, fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and making threats.

The 47-year-old was arrested in Enfield, Connecticut, last week after the 13-year-old reported to a hospital that she was assaulted. He is being held on $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.