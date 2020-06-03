x
Massachusetts man arrested in Coventry, charged with enticing children online

The suspect allegedly contacted kids on various social media accounts.
COVENTRY, Connecticut — A Massachusetts man was taken into police custody Thursday in connection with several outstanding warrants. 

Police said that Zachary Vannais, 25, of Charlton, Mass., charges stem from an investigation in which he allegedly contacted kids on various social media accounts. Vannais is said to have posed as a teenager online and tried to entice the kids to engage in an online sexual relationship. 
Vannais is facing multiple accounts including four counts of risk of injury to a child. He was held on bond. 