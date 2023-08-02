Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 1984 kidnapping cold case out of Avon

The DNA found at the scene in Avon years ago matched that of a man already in jail on a different case almost 40 years later.

HARTFORD, Conn. — After almost 40 years, George Legere, the Massachusetts man responsible for kidnapping a woman in April 1984, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, said Hartford's State's Attorney office.

A Superior Court jury found 75-year-old George Legere guilty of kidnapping in the first degree in May of 2023.

According to the State's Attorney, in the early morning of April 13, 1984, a woman arrived in the parking lot of her apartment building in Avon when she was forced back inside her car by a man who blindfolded her with tape and tied her arms.

Legere drove her to an unknown location where he tied her to a tree, beat and sexually assaulted her, said the State's Attorney. The woman managed to blow the horn of the vehicle to get help, but Legere had already fled.

When police arrived, they found the woman still bound by the wrists and naked. She was brought to a local hospital where a sexual examination kit was completed, but there was no match to the DNA at the time so the case went cold.

Thirty-five years later, George Legere was arrested in Massachusetts in an unrelated manner. Legere's DNA sample taken from his 2019 arrest matched another sample in the DNA index system, linking him to the 1984 cold case, the State's Attorney said.

Judge Carl J. Schuman sentenced Legere to 25 years in prison on July 21, said the State's Attorney.

"Special thank you needs to be given to the Avon Police Department for the work they did and in keeping this case on their radar," State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott said.

Connecticut offers hotlines and services to all victims of crime, including a statewide 24-hour toll-free hotline (888-999-5545 (English) and 888-568-8332 (Spanish)) for sexual assault victims. More resources and support are available at endsexualviolence.org.

