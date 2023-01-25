Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

The 32-year-old was charged with two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the deaths of her two kids.

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut.

Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.

Quinnipiac University also confirmed to FOX61 that Clancy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2012.

The 32-year-old was charged with two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon for the deaths of her two children. The charges stem from an investigation after authorities were called to a house in Duxbury on Tuesday night after receiving reports that a woman jumped out a window.

Police found the woman – later identified as Clancy – and her children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

A 5-year-old girl, Dora Clancy, and her 3-year-old brother, Dawson Clancy, were pronounced dead at a hospital, he said. A 7-month-old boy was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Clancy remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on the charges after she is released.

“This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation,” Cruz said at a news conference Tuesday near the scene in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles south of Boston.

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to The Boston Globe.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” the hospital said in a statement provided by Michael Morrison, the senior director of external communications. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

