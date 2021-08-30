McLaren GT with keys still inside among vehicles stolen in New Canaan: police

Also stolen, a 2012 Nissan Altima. The owner told police that he left the keys and a wallet with $10,000 in the car

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Thieves hit two paydays last week in New Canaan thanks to owners who left their car unlocked with the keys inside. In one car, the owner said he left a wallet containing $10,000 in cash and the other was a $200,000 sports car.

Police said they were called to a Locust Avenue residence last Friday at around 8:48 a.m. to investigate a report of a stolen 2012 Nissan Altima. The owner told officers the car was last parked in front of the home at 2:00 a.m. The owner told police that they thought the vehicle was locked but the keys were inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

The owner’s wallet was left inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen and the owner said it contained a driver’s license, $10,000 in cash, and credit cards, police said.

Also in the vehicle was a mobile phone that the owner was able to use to locate the car in Bridgeport. On Saturday, Bridgeport Police recovered the car with three flat tires and other damage.

On Saturday, around 8:16 p.m., police officers were called to a home on Woodridge Drive for a report of a stolen 2020 McLaren GT. Police were told that the $200,000 sports car was parked inside a four-car garage with one of the garage doors was left open.

The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys in it. Inside the stolen vehicle were Bose headphones valued at $1,200 and Dave Clark headphones valued at $300.00. The vehicle has not been recovered as of this date, police said.

Police remind car owners to remember to always lock your car and take the keys with you. And never leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.