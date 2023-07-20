New Haven man pleads not guilty to charges for interstate motor vehicle theft scheme

Markos Pappas, along with Daryl Jones of Atlanta, were charged in a scheme to steal vehicles in other states, take them to Connecticut, and sell them to customers.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two men were charged in court Thursday with running an interstate vehicle theft scheme.

Officials announced that a federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment charging Daryl Jones, 53, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Markos Pappas, 49, of New Haven, with offenses related to a scheme to steal vehicles in other states, transport them to Connecticut, try to hide the fact they were stolen, and then sell them to customers.

The indictment was returned on Thursday and unsealed Wednesday. Jones appeared in New Haven court and pleaded not guilty. He was released on a $50,000 bond pending trial. Pappas has been detained in federal custody since March 28, when he was arrested on narcotics charges stemming from a related investigation.

As alleged in the indictment, Jones, Pappas, and others conspired to obtain stolen motor vehicles from car dealerships, car rental businesses, and other sources in Georgia, Illinois, and elsewhere. They then brought the vehicles to Connecticut, where they altered the vehicle identifying number (VIN) of the stolen motor vehicles to hide the fact that they were stolen and disabled the vehicles’ onboard communication services, often known as the telematics systems, including GPS systems, in order to thwart attempts to locate the vehicle after it was stolen. They used the altered VIN to create stickers and other means of identification for the stolen motor vehicles, and attempted to remove the VIN etched on the vehicles. They also created fake vehicle titles and bills of sale using the altered VIN to present to various state Departments of Motor Vehicles when registering the vehicles. The vehicles were sold to customers, often in cash transactions.

Among the stolen vehicles specifically referenced in the indictment are a 2021 Ford Expedition stolen from a rental car company in Oak Brook Village, Illinois, in January 2022, and two Ford F-150 Raptors that were stolen from car dealerships in Gainesville, Georgia, and Canton, Georgia, in November 2022.

It is further alleged that in April 2023, while detained in federal custody as part of a separate indictment, Pappas communicated by phone with co-conspirators about the stolen vehicles.

The indictment charges Jones and Pappas with one count of conspiracy, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Avery stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.