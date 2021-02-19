Meriden PD arrest suspect wanted in Comfort Inn homicide

A Meriden resident had been shot and killed in the entry way of the hotel last summer

A suspect wanted in a fatal shooting last summer was arrested by Meriden police.

Just before 2 a.m. on June 21st, police were called by a witness reporting a shooting that had happened at the Comfort Inn on East Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the entryway of the hotel, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez of Meriden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the investigation led them to identify 33-year-old Trevor Outlaw of Meriden as a suspect.

In September, 39-year-old Cheenisa Rivera was also arrested in connection with the homicide. She had been charged with hindering prosecution. At the time, Meriden police said they were searching also for Outlaw, describing him as 'armed and dangerous'.