Meriden man sentenced to 65 years for shooting death at local hotel

Outlaw was found guilty by a jury this past February of murder, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man convicted of murder and gun charges has been sentenced to 65 years in prison, the Acting New Haven State's Attorney announced Tuesday.

Trevor Outlaw, 35, formerly of Meriden, was sentenced in the 2020 homicide of a rival gang member at the Comfort Inn & Suites in the city.

This past February a jury found him guilty of murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm.

On June 21, 2020, Giovanni Rodriguez, 24, was found shot and killed in the parking lot of the Meriden hotel. Outlaw was the passenger of a slow-rolling car when he shot at Rodriguez as he removed items from his car in the parking lot, officials said.

Rodriguez tried to run away but collapsed near the hotel entrance door, officials said.

An ongoing conflict between the two gangs was the motive for the shooting, officials said.

Cheenisa Rivera was arrested months later for her alleged involvement in the shooting.

Outlaw was arrested in February 2021 in connection to the deadly shooting.

His criminal arrest record consists of multiple felony convictions for assault, robbery, burglary, larceny, failure to appear, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell, according to officials.

