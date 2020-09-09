Vehicle, house struck by gunfire in Meriden, police investigating

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspects

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. No one was reportedly injured.

According to police, they were called to the area of Summer Street and Cook Avenue for a report of shots fired around 3:15 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they spoke with several eyewitnesses who said they saw a black Acura MDX and a blue Toyota RAV4 driving away from the scene.

Police said they had found several shell casings in the area but no one was injured.

A vehicle and a home were struck by the exchange of gunfire according to police.

The Meriden Police Department is looking for any surveillance video that may have been recorded by home security systems.

If there are any eyewitnesses to the incident who have not reported the incident, they are asked to contact the Meriden Police Department.

Police said without community cooperation, it is difficult to bring these cases to a successful conclusion.

Tip Lines:

MAJOR CRIMES TIPS Telephone: 203-630-6253

E-Mail: mpdtips@meridenct.gov