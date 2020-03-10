Meriden PD investigating fatal shooting between rival gangs

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at a gas station on South Broad Street

MERIDEN, Conn. — The Meriden Police Department is investigating a homicide involving two rival gang members.

Meriden Police Department said around 2:40 a.m., they received reports of a shooting at the Citgo Gas Station at 54 South Broad Street.

A short time after officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported two gunshot victims. According to police, one victim an unidentified man with a single gunshot wound to his leg, and the other was a 20-year-old man that had later died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting had involved people who were identified as members of rival gangs and had targeted each other.

We ask the community to remain vigilant and report any witness accounts.