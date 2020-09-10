Meriden PD looking to identify homicide suspect

A man was found shot to death near a shots fired incident last Sunday.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Do you know this person? Meriden police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting last Sunday on Grove Street/Foster Court.

Officers had responded to the Grove Street area early Sunday morning on a 'shots fired' report. When they arrived, they did not see anything, according to police.

Witnesses had told police that they saw two cars speed off moments after the gunshots, and according to police, it was after sunrise a body was found on nearby Foster Court.

The man found dead was later to be identified as 34-year-old Eric Casey Shoonover where police determined the shooting was the cause of death.

Police ruled this incident as a homicide because Shoonover was found not too far from where the gunshots were reported.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in this photo. Any and all information is helpful, they said.

You can contact them using these tip lines:

Major Crimes Tips: (203) 630-6253

E-mail: mpdtips@meridenct.gov

Narcotics Tips: (203) 630-6273