Meriden makes illegal ATV arrests, leaders say judicial system needs to step up

After a six-week investigation, four men were just arrested by Meriden police.

Example video title will go here for this video

MERIDEN, Conn. — The city of Meriden has seen an uptick in street crime impacting quality of life. Some are praising the police for making key arrests, while others say it’s a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

Just imagine you are on a relaxing Sunday drive when your vehicle suddenly gets enveloped by a sea of dirt bikes and ATVs. They pop wheelies, weave in and out, and leave you in a cloud of rubbery smoke. It’s happening more often and even to the police.

After a six-week investigation, four men were just arrested by Meriden Police. They are Collin Ramos, Jaime Velazquez-Santiago, Justin Potts and Josue Vega.

They were among the dozens of illegal ATV and dirt bike riders who police say, in June, taunted and encircled a Meriden Police officer who responded to the Citgo Station on S. Broad St.

“Common sense says that’s wrong. But we’re living in a world where common sense isn’t so common anymore,” remarked a Meriden resident who declined to give his name.

But some online have mocked the police.

“There have been more murders…” said Aimee Clemons, “but yeah go get the boys on the bikes.”

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati responded, “Those individuals who are laughing at this are very much the vocal minority.”

The Citgo incident follows a similar one back in May where crowds of young people involved in a so-called street takeover jumped on the hood of a Meriden Police officer’s vehicle at the Lowes Plaza.

“Once again we have repeat offenders wreaking havoc on our streets and now we’re leaving this in the hands of our court system to do the right thing and deliver justice for our community,” said Scarpati.

Those arrested are charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment. Most of them are under the age of 30. “I think the kids are just too privileged,” said Ras Jarvis of Meriden.

“They need more programs. Work program and respectable program because these kids have no respect today. But we can’t always blame the youth. We also have to blame their parents.”

Juvenile crime has been on the rise and a focus at the state Capitol. The law has been reformed to help get young people processed through the legal system faster. It’s also put in place tougher penalties for car thefts. But the police can only do so much.

“They’re outnumbered,” said Susan Rubrich, who works in Meriden. “I’ve been watching a lot on the news throughout the entire summer and it is one of the scariest things I’ve seen.”

The incident at the Citgo station occurred on June 25th. Meriden Police say Officer Busa pulled into the parking lot and all the ATV riders fled except for one man who couldn’t get his bike started. Officer Busa tried to detain the man but he broke free and hopped onto another ATV being driven by someone else. As Officer Busa was securing the dirt bike that was left behind, the large group returned to the Citgo. They started to encircle and taunt Officer Busa possibly to distract him and get back the ATV. Backup arrived and the riders fled the area again.

Police say they often have trouble identifying suspects in these types of incidents because the riders often wear masks and their dirt bikes are usually stolen and unregistered. As for those four suspects who were arrested. Their bonds were set and they will all be in court on August 25.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.