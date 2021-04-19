Meriden man accused of public indecency at Ocean State Job Lot

Police say one of the store employees saw the suspect touching himself inappropriately.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Meriden man has been accused of public indecency in connection with an incident at an Ocean State Job Lot on April 13.

Police say officers were called to the store around 4 p.m. after being called by staff members. The manager told police one of his female employees had just left the store but came back not too long after "visibly shaken."

The woman was waiting outside to be picked up when a man whistled at her. Police say the woman saw the man touching himself inappropriately and had his genitals out for her to see them.

The man drove away from the area before officers could arrive but based on descriptions, he was later found. The man was identified by police as 24-year-old Martin Gomez.

Along with public indecency, Gomez has also been charged with breach of peace. He was released on bond and scheduled to be in court on June 1.

